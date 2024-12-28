Barclays PLC Acquires 72,793 Shares of Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Free Report) by 320.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 95,512 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,793 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Orion were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OEC. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Orion by 35.4% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,647,985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,971,000 after buying an additional 954,398 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Orion by 3.8% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,724,139 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,768,000 after buying an additional 99,613 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Orion by 4.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,877,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,197,000 after buying an additional 80,266 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Orion by 9.5% in the third quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 1,696,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,206,000 after buying an additional 146,500 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Orion by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,347,138 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,556,000 after acquiring an additional 210,990 shares in the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OEC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Orion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Orion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

OEC opened at $15.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.91 and its 200 day moving average is $18.59. Orion S.A. has a 12-month low of $14.94 and a 12-month high of $28.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $904.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 1.51.

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.06). Orion had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $463.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.01 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Orion S.A. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings.

