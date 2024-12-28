Barclays PLC Buys 107,107 Shares of Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) by 319.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 140,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,107 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Select Water Solutions were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WTTR. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Select Water Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Select Water Solutions by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Select Water Solutions by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Select Water Solutions during the third quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Select Water Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WTTR opened at $12.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.11 and a 200 day moving average of $11.70. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.99 and a 1-year high of $15.14.

Select Water Solutions ( NYSE:WTTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $371.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.98 million. Select Water Solutions had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 5th. This is a boost from Select Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.46%.

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

