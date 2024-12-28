Barclays PLC Buys 24,633 Shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 136,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,633 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 42.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,000. 59.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franklin BSP Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FBRT. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Franklin BSP Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock opened at $12.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.01. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.99 and a 1 year high of $14.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 90.45 and a quick ratio of 90.45.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 173.17%.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.