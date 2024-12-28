Barclays PLC Buys 44,897 Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) by 377.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,787 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 44,897 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Ichor were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Ichor during the second quarter valued at $6,382,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,722,000 after buying an additional 150,933 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Ichor by 322.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 164,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,338,000 after buying an additional 125,500 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Ichor by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 718,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,870,000 after purchasing an additional 123,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Ichor by 26.8% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 568,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,072,000 after acquiring an additional 120,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Ichor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Ichor in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Ichor in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Ichor in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ichor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.57.

Ichor Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $31.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -33.73 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.27. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $46.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Ichor had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $211.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

