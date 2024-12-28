Barclays PLC Decreases Holdings in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in shares of NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Free Report) by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 384,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353,488 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in NextDecade were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 4.3% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,627,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,085,000 after buying an additional 150,800 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextDecade during the second quarter valued at about $23,231,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in NextDecade by 43.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,064,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 321,603 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 7.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,330,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,975,000 after purchasing an additional 155,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 108.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 181,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 94,076 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextDecade alerts:

NextDecade Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:NEXT opened at $6.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.69 and a 200 day moving average of $6.39. NextDecade Co. has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $8.52.

About NextDecade

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextDecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextDecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.