Barclays PLC Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Barclays PLC grew its position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) by 361.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,397 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,863 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Vicor were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in Vicor by 98.8% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Vicor by 202.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Vicor in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 146.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,162 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd boosted its position in Vicor by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 2,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on VICR shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Vicor from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vicor in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Vicor Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ VICR opened at $49.88 on Friday. Vicor Co. has a twelve month low of $30.90 and a twelve month high of $61.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.58. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 103.92 and a beta of 1.49.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $93.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.23 million. Vicor had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 4.00%. Vicor’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS.

Insider Activity

In other Vicor news, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $444,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 230,267 shares in the company, valued at $12,782,121.17. This represents a 3.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Alex Gusinov sold 856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total transaction of $50,512.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,222.18. This trade represents a 5.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

