Barclays PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Barclays PLC raised its position in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) by 266.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,825 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC increased its stake in Century Aluminum by 1,607.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC now owns 22,849,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,841,000 after buying an additional 21,510,639 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Century Aluminum by 1,208.7% in the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,401,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,538 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,186,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,870,000 after buying an additional 276,304 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,238,000 after buying an additional 145,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 621,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,084,000 after acquiring an additional 89,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CENX shares. StockNews.com raised Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Century Aluminum from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Century Aluminum from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Century Aluminum Stock Performance

CENX opened at $18.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Century Aluminum has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $25.39. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.29.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $539.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.10 million. Century Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 14.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

