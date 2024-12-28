Barings Corporate Investors (MCI) to Issue — Dividend of $0.10 on January 17th

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Thursday, December 12th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Barings Corporate Investors has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.9% annually over the last three years.

Barings Corporate Investors Price Performance

Barings Corporate Investors stock opened at $20.81 on Friday. Barings Corporate Investors has a fifty-two week low of $16.91 and a fifty-two week high of $20.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.04.

Barings Corporate Investors Company Profile

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

