Barings Participation Investors (MPV) to Issue — Dividend of $0.10 on January 17th

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Thursday, December 12th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 17th. This represents a yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.
Barings Participation Investors Price Performance
Shares of MPV stock opened at $17.36 on Friday. Barings Participation Investors has a 12-month low of $14.76 and a 12-month high of $17.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.56.
About Barings Participation Investors
