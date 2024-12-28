Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Trading Down 2.6% – Here’s Why

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.93 and last traded at $28.07. Approximately 24,646 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,222,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.81.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BEAM. Leerink Partnrs raised Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Beam Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.01 and a 200 day moving average of $25.57.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.01). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 41.07% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $14.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.22) earnings per share. Beam Therapeutics’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $1,476,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 938,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,091,011.40. This trade represents a 6.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 51,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $1,347,259.60. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 109,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,194. This trade represents a 31.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 162,894 shares of company stock valued at $4,181,745. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BEAM. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 21.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 23,565 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 175,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 200.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 10.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 2.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

