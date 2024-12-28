Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.56, but opened at $22.90. Bitdeer Technologies Group shares last traded at $24.76, with a volume of 1,874,055 shares.

BTDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $15.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $16.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -45.48 and a beta of 2.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the third quarter worth $91,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at $161,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd acquired a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

