Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF) Senior Officer Philippe Fortier Acquires 10,000 Shares

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Philippe Fortier bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.40 per share, with a total value of C$24,048.00.
Philippe Fortier also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 24th, Philippe Fortier purchased 25,000 shares of Bitfarms stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,000.00.
Bitfarms Price Performance
Shares of TSE:BITF opened at C$2.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 3.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.87 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.08. Bitfarms Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$2.12 and a twelve month high of C$5.25.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Bitfarms
Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.
