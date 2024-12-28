BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, a decrease of 34.4% from the November 30th total of 79,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 468,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Performance
NYSE:BDJ opened at $8.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.50. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $9.07.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.0619 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust
About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- S&P 500 ETFs: Expense Ratios That Can Boost Your Long-Term Gains
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- How AI Implementation Could Help MongoDB Roar Back in 2025
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Hedge Funds Boost Oil Positions: Is a Major Rally on the Horizon?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.