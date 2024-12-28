BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, a decrease of 34.4% from the November 30th total of 79,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 468,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:BDJ opened at $8.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.50. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $9.07.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.0619 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 1,203.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the third quarter worth about $118,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

