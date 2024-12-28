BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ) Short Interest Up 926.4% in December

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,200 shares, an increase of 926.4% from the November 30th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 297,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Insider Activity at BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 29,795 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.81 per share, with a total value of $471,058.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,750,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,071,934.53. This trade represents a 0.14 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 53,088 shares of company stock worth $840,479 in the last three months.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMEZ. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $184,000. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 22,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the third quarter worth $357,000.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock opened at $14.66 on Friday. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 12-month low of $14.38 and a 12-month high of $16.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.59.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.1781 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

