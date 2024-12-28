BNY Mellon Women’s Opportunities ETF (BKWO) to Issue Dividend of $0.13 on January 2nd

BNY Mellon Women’s Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:BKWO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 26th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1253 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.
BNY Mellon Women’s Opportunities ETF Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ BKWO opened at $34.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.97 million, a PE ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.76. BNY Mellon Women’s Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $27.97 and a twelve month high of $36.15.
BNY Mellon Women’s Opportunities ETF Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BNY Mellon Women’s Opportunities ETF
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/23 – 12/27
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Rare Earth Revolution: Powering the Future of Technology
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- S&P 500 ETFs: Expense Ratios That Can Boost Your Long-Term Gains
Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Women's Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Women's Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.