boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) Short Interest Update

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,358,100 shares, a decline of 34.2% from the November 30th total of 2,062,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

boohoo group Stock Performance

Shares of BHHOF stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. boohoo group has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.33.

Get boohoo group alerts:

About boohoo group

(Get Free Report)

Read More

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion clothing, home and beauty products, shoes, and accessories for 16-to-60+ year age customers.

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.