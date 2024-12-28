Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) COO Olivia Nottebohm Sells 12,414 Shares

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) COO Olivia Nottebohm sold 12,414 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $395,385.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 453,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,432,700.10. This represents a 2.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BOX Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:BOX opened at $32.02 on Friday. Box, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.28 and a twelve month high of $35.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.02 and a 200-day moving average of $30.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03 and a beta of 0.86.

Get BOX alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOX

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BOX by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 7,960,924 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $210,487,000 after purchasing an additional 620,450 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in BOX by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,623,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,042,000 after acquiring an additional 69,107 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BOX by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,249,823 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,387,000 after acquiring an additional 13,028 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 4.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,078,857 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,405,000 after acquiring an additional 125,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 9.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,564,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,809,000 after acquiring an additional 229,314 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BOX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on BOX in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on BOX in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BOX

About BOX

(Get Free Report)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.