Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) COO Olivia Nottebohm Sells 12,414 Shares

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) COO Olivia Nottebohm sold 12,414 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $395,385.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 453,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,432,700.10. This represents a 2.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
BOX Stock Down 0.4 %
NYSE:BOX opened at $32.02 on Friday. Box, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.28 and a twelve month high of $35.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.02 and a 200-day moving average of $30.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03 and a beta of 0.86.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BOX by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 7,960,924 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $210,487,000 after purchasing an additional 620,450 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in BOX by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,623,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,042,000 after acquiring an additional 69,107 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BOX by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,249,823 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,387,000 after acquiring an additional 13,028 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 4.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,078,857 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,405,000 after acquiring an additional 125,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 9.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,564,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,809,000 after acquiring an additional 229,314 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.
