Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,470 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Brady were worth $15,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd boosted its holdings in Brady by 161.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brady in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Brady by 91.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Brady by 10,983.3% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brady alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Brady from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

Brady Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Brady stock opened at $73.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.10. Brady Co. has a 12-month low of $56.09 and a 12-month high of $77.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.77.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $377.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.88 million. Brady had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 14.19%. Brady’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brady Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brady Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.59%.

Brady Profile

(Free Report)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.