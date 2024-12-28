Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) CEO Sells $10,798,200.00 in Stock

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) CEO Hock E. Tan sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.96, for a total value of $10,798,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 842,836 shares in the company, valued at $202,246,926.56. This represents a 5.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Broadcom stock opened at $241.75 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.15 and a fifty-two week high of $251.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 210.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.13.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The company’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 191.87%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 1,030.8% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 900.0% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,323.1% during the third quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 1,073.7% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price (up from $210.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Broadcom from $233.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.88.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

