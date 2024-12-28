Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.49, but opened at $22.98. Brookfield Business Partners shares last traded at $22.88, with a volume of 522 shares traded.

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Business Partners Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Business Partners

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from Brookfield Business Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is currently 3.09%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBU. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 26,947 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 12,276.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 260,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,076,000 after acquiring an additional 258,662 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 20.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 97,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 16,684 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Corp ON grew its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 1.7% in the third quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 25,602,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $596,538,000 after purchasing an additional 428,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 773,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,145,000 after purchasing an additional 92,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Business Partners

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.