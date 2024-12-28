BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) Senior Officer Bruno Meunier Purchases 7,300 Shares

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Bruno Meunier acquired 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,820.00.

TSE:BTB.UN opened at C$3.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.55 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.90, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of C$298.31 million, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.47. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$2.87 and a one year high of C$3.78.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is a property owner active in Canada and owns 77 properties, representing a total leasable area of approximately 6.1 million square feet and a total asset value that surpasses $1.2 billion. BTB offers a distribution reinvestment plan to unitholders whereby the participants may elect to have their monthly cash distribution reinvested in additional units of BTB at a price based on the weighted average price for BTB’s Units on the Toronto Stock Exchange for the five trading days immediately preceding the distribution date, discounted by 3%.

