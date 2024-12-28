C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $14,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 83.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.6% in the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.3% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 0.4 %

CHRW stock opened at $103.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $114.82.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 30.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.81%.

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $1,143,526.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,943 shares in the company, valued at $7,794,507.41. The trade was a 12.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.88.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

