Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,900 shares, a growth of 56.9% from the November 30th total of 79,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 147,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CHY opened at $12.17 on Friday. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.77 and a 12-month high of $12.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.76.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund
About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.
