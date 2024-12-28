Canada Carbon (CVE:CCB) Trading Down 33.3% – Here’s What Happened

Canada Carbon Inc. (CVE:CCB – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 33.3% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. 859,726 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 283% from the average session volume of 224,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Canada Carbon Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of C$2.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.02.
About Canada Carbon
Canada Carbon Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite deposits. It holds interests in the Miller property that covers an area of approximately 100 square kilometers located to the west of Montreal in the Grenville Township; and the Asbury Graphite property, which includes 22 claims covering an area of approximately 1,205.9 hectares located in the Laurentides region of southern Quebec.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Canada Carbon
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- S&P 500 ETFs: Expense Ratios That Can Boost Your Long-Term Gains
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- How AI Implementation Could Help MongoDB Roar Back in 2025
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Hedge Funds Boost Oil Positions: Is a Major Rally on the Horizon?
Receive News & Ratings for Canada Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Carbon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.