Canada Carbon (CVE:CCB) Trading Down 33.3% – Here’s Why

Canada Carbon Inc. (CVE:CCB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 33.3% on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. 859,726 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 283% from the average session volume of 224,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Canada Carbon Price Performance
The company has a market cap of C$2.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.02.
About Canada Carbon
Canada Carbon Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite deposits. It holds interests in the Miller property that covers an area of approximately 100 square kilometers located to the west of Montreal in the Grenville Township; and the Asbury Graphite property, which includes 22 claims covering an area of approximately 1,205.9 hectares located in the Laurentides region of southern Quebec.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Canada Carbon
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- S&P 500 ETFs: Expense Ratios That Can Boost Your Long-Term Gains
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- How AI Implementation Could Help MongoDB Roar Back in 2025
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Hedge Funds Boost Oil Positions: Is a Major Rally on the Horizon?
Receive News & Ratings for Canada Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Carbon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.