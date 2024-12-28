Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Faces Leadership Change with Resignation of Howard W. Lutnick and Appointment of Brandon Lutnick as CEO

Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEP) announced in a recent 8-K SEC filing a significant leadership change within the company. Effective December 26, 2024, Howard W. Lutnick, who served as the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, resigned from his positions on the Board of Directors. His departure was triggered by his nomination by U.S. President Donald J. Trump to potentially serve as the U.S. Secretary of Commerce. It is essential to note that Lutnick’s resignation was not a result of any conflicts with the company or the Board on operational matters.

Following Howard W. Lutnick’s departure, Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. appointed Brandon Lutnick as the new Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the company. At the age of 26, Brandon Lutnick brings a background in business and finance, having joined Cantor Fitzgerald, L.P. in April 2022 and working on various strategic and special projects in the Office of the Chairman. He previously held roles as an equities trader at Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. and as a credit analyst at Oak Hill Advisors.

As the son of the former Chairman and CEO, Howard W. Lutnick, Brandon Lutnick is now in a key leadership position within the company. Additionally, there are no familial relationships between Brandon Lutnick and any other directors or executive officers within the company. The appointment of Brandon Lutnick as CEO and a member of the Board of Directors was effective December 26, 2024.

Please note that the information provided is as per the details disclosed in the 8-K SEC filing by Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:CEP).

