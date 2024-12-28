Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF (CCSO) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 27th

Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:CCSO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 26th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1071 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.
Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ CCSO opened at $20.87 on Friday. Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $17.43 and a 12-month high of $22.53. The stock has a market cap of $32.35 million, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.00.
Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile
