CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) SVP Jon G. Daniels Sells 10,000 Shares

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 10,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $853,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 995 shares in the company, valued at $84,873.50. This trade represents a 90.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $83.77 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.83 and a 12 month high of $91.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.14.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.83%. CarMax’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP raised its stake in CarMax by 78.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in CarMax by 4,844.4% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CarMax by 176.7% in the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 91.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on KMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CarMax from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.17.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

