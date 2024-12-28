Carrie Liao Sells 2,273 Shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) Stock

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) CAO Carrie Liao sold 2,273 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $16,888.39. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 97,270 shares in the company, valued at $722,716.10. This trade represents a 2.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Trading Down 10.4 %

Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock opened at $6.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.00 and a current ratio of 9.00. Mind Medicine has a 52 week low of $3.49 and a 52 week high of $12.22.

Get Mind Medicine (MindMed) alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNMD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 472.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 246,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 203,216 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,677,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,548,000 after acquiring an additional 162,933 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 8.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,160,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,575,000 after purchasing an additional 161,659 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 142.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 185,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 109,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the second quarter valued at approximately $679,000. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MNMD. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital started coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company’s lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.