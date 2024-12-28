Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Senior Officer Jeffery George Lawson Acquires 5,000 Shares

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) Senior Officer Jeffery George Lawson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$21.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$105,832.00.

Jeffery George Lawson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

On Friday, December 13th, Jeffery George Lawson acquired 4,600 shares of Cenovus Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$21.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,004.00.

On Monday, September 30th, Jeffery George Lawson bought 4,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$22.50 per share, with a total value of C$90,000.00.

Cenovus Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TSE:CVE opened at C$21.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$39.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$22.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$24.17. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of C$19.82 and a 12-month high of C$29.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.34.

Cenovus Energy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 28.69%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVE. Raymond James increased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVE

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.