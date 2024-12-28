Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.83.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNTA. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. B. Riley began coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Centessa Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Saurabh Saha sold 87,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $1,615,176.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 575,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,626,702.06. The trade was a 13.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Gregory M. Weinhoff sold 11,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $180,591.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 183,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,818,631.08. This trade represents a 6.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 368,023 shares of company stock worth $6,335,574 over the last ninety days. 11.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 4,780,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,168,000 after buying an additional 1,778,515 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,933,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,518,000 after acquiring an additional 850,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,916,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,635,000 after acquiring an additional 129,300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,715,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,423,000 after acquiring an additional 953,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,302,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,823 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CNTA opened at $16.95 on Friday. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.65 and a 1 year high of $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 21.52 and a quick ratio of 21.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 1.52.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. On average, analysts expect that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines for patients. Its products pipeline includes SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders.

