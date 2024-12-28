China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,200 shares, a growth of 56.0% from the November 30th total of 52,700 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 71,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Natural Resources in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. It explores for lead, silver, and other nonferrous metals. The company holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 7.81 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.
