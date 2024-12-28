China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,200 shares, a growth of 56.0% from the November 30th total of 52,700 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 71,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Natural Resources in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get China Natural Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHNR

China Natural Resources Stock Performance

About China Natural Resources

Shares of NASDAQ CHNR opened at $0.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.68. China Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $8.85.

(Get Free Report)

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. It explores for lead, silver, and other nonferrous metals. The company holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 7.81 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.