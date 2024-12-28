China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYHF) Short Interest Update

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYHF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,500 shares, a decline of 33.4% from the November 30th total of 158,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

China Yongda Automobiles Services Price Performance

Shares of China Yongda Automobiles Services stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average of $0.27. China Yongda Automobiles Services has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $0.59.

China Yongda Automobiles Services Company Profile

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a passenger vehicle retailer and service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Passenger Vehicle Sales and Services and Automobile Operating Lease Services segments. The company focuses on luxury and ultra-luxury brands.

