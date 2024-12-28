China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYHF) Short Interest Update

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYHF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,500 shares, a decline of 33.4% from the November 30th total of 158,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
China Yongda Automobiles Services Price Performance
Shares of China Yongda Automobiles Services stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average of $0.27. China Yongda Automobiles Services has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $0.59.
China Yongda Automobiles Services Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than China Yongda Automobiles Services
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- S&P 500 ETFs: Expense Ratios That Can Boost Your Long-Term Gains
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- How AI Implementation Could Help MongoDB Roar Back in 2025
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Hedge Funds Boost Oil Positions: Is a Major Rally on the Horizon?
Receive News & Ratings for China Yongda Automobiles Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yongda Automobiles Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.