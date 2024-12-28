Christopher Brian Slowe Sells 11,000 Shares of Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT) Stock

Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.85, for a total transaction of $1,868,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 324,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,173,564.45. This represents a 3.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Christopher Brian Slowe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Reddit alerts:

On Friday, November 22nd, Christopher Brian Slowe sold 21,000 shares of Reddit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.01, for a total transaction of $3,066,210.00.

On Tuesday, October 22nd, Christopher Brian Slowe sold 5,000 shares of Reddit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total transaction of $387,400.00.

Reddit Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of RDDT stock opened at $173.54 on Friday. Reddit, Inc. has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $182.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.51 and a 200-day moving average of $89.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Reddit ( NYSE:RDDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.23. Reddit had a negative net margin of 47.83% and a negative return on equity of 40.54%. The business had revenue of $348.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.61 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Reddit, Inc. will post -3.46 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RDDT. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Reddit from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Reddit in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Reddit from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Reddit from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Reddit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.70.

Read Our Latest Report on RDDT

Institutional Trading of Reddit

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Reddit by 1,519.4% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,650,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,792,000 after buying an additional 1,548,450 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Reddit in the third quarter worth about $3,929,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reddit in the third quarter worth about $144,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Reddit by 56.3% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Reddit by 176.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 824,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,355,000 after purchasing an additional 525,619 shares in the last quarter.

About Reddit

(Get Free Report)

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reddit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reddit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.