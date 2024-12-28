Claire Marie Yenicay Sells 5,000 Shares of Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Stock

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) EVP Claire Marie Yenicay sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total transaction of $48,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 207,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,342.45. The trade was a 2.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Claire Marie Yenicay also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 18th, Claire Marie Yenicay sold 500 shares of Townsquare Media stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $4,925.00.
Shares of NYSE:TSQ opened at $9.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.80, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $13.57. The firm has a market cap of $145.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.32.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 59.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 14,109 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Townsquare Media by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Townsquare Media by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TSQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Townsquare Media in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.
Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.
