CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) CTO Taylor Monnig Sells 1,350 Shares

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) CTO Taylor Monnig sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $14,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 201,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,808. This represents a 0.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Taylor Monnig also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 29th, Taylor Monnig sold 1,350 shares of CleanSpark stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $19,372.50.
- On Friday, October 25th, Taylor Monnig sold 1,350 shares of CleanSpark stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $16,038.00.
CleanSpark Stock Down 5.6 %
NASDAQ:CLSK opened at $9.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.90 and its 200-day moving average is $13.00. CleanSpark, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $24.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 4.16.
Several brokerages recently commented on CLSK. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CleanSpark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CleanSpark has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.17.
CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.
