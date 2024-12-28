CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) CTO Taylor Monnig Sells 1,350 Shares

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) CTO Taylor Monnig sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $14,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 201,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,808. This represents a 0.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Friday, November 29th, Taylor Monnig sold 1,350 shares of CleanSpark stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $19,372.50.

On Friday, October 25th, Taylor Monnig sold 1,350 shares of CleanSpark stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $16,038.00.

NASDAQ:CLSK opened at $9.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.90 and its 200-day moving average is $13.00. CleanSpark, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $24.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 4.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in CleanSpark by 470.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in CleanSpark during the second quarter worth $48,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in CleanSpark by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in CleanSpark by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in CleanSpark by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. 43.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on CLSK. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CleanSpark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CleanSpark has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.17.

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

