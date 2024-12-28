Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Stock Price Down 2.3% – Here’s What Happened

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) traded down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $31.59 and last traded at $31.90. 34,427 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 270,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CLW. StockNews.com lowered Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Clearwater Paper Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.86. The company has a market cap of $503.17 million, a P/E ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 0.33.

Clearwater Paper announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 23.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Clearwater Paper

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLW. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 45.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,887,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,855,000 after acquiring an additional 587,043 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,408,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,261,000 after purchasing an additional 10,074 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 495,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,010,000 after buying an additional 93,123 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 218,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,586,000 after buying an additional 61,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 35.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 148,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after buying an additional 38,917 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products segments. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

See Also

