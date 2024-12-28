Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. Announces Reverse Stock SplitWEXFORD, PA., Dec. 27, 2024 – Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: COEP) disclosed its plans to undergo a 1-for-40 reverse stock split (the “Reverse Split”) for its common stock

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Bull Horn’s 8K filing here.
About Bull Horn
Bull Horn Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the sports, entertainment, and brand sectors. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.
