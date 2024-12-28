Contrasting Fifth District Savings Bank (NASDAQ:FDSB) and Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Free Report) and Fifth District Savings Bank (NASDAQ:FDSB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.0% of Kearny Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Kearny Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kearny Financial and Fifth District Savings Bank”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kearny Financial $134.50 million 3.39 -$86.67 million ($1.45) -4.88 Fifth District Savings Bank $9.32 million 7.56 N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Fifth District Savings Bank has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kearny Financial.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kearny Financial and Fifth District Savings Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kearny Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 Fifth District Savings Bank 0 0 0 0 0.00

Kearny Financial presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.99%. Given Kearny Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Kearny Financial is more favorable than Fifth District Savings Bank.

Profitability

This table compares Kearny Financial and Fifth District Savings Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kearny Financial -27.43% 3.05% 0.31% Fifth District Savings Bank N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Kearny Financial beats Fifth District Savings Bank on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides various loans, such as multi-family and nonresidential real estate mortgage loans, commercial term loans and lines of credit, one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit; loans to individuals, builders, or developers for the construction of multi-family residential buildings or commercial real estate, or for the construction or renovation of one- to four-family residences; overdraft lines of credit; and personal loans. In addition, it engages in the investment activities. Kearny Financial Corp. was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Fairfield, New Jersey.

About Fifth District Savings Bank

Fifth District Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Fifth District Savings Bank which provide all banking services. Fifth District Bancorp, Inc. is based in NEW ORLEANS.

