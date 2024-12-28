Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) CEO David L. Duvall Sells 14,171 Shares

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) CEO David L. Duvall sold 14,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $234,388.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 243,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,024,860.14. The trade was a 5.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Core Molding Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Core Molding Technologies stock opened at $16.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $147.93 million, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.75. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.64 and a 1-year high of $21.00.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.13. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $72.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.57 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Core Molding Technologies, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 131.0% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 278.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

