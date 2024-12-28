Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) CEO David L. Duvall Sells 14,171 Shares

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) CEO David L. Duvall sold 14,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $234,388.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 243,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,024,860.14. The trade was a 5.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Core Molding Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of Core Molding Technologies stock opened at $16.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $147.93 million, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.75. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.64 and a 1-year high of $21.00.
Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.13. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $72.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.57 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Core Molding Technologies, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Core Molding Technologies Company Profile
Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Core Molding Technologies
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- S&P 500 ETFs: Expense Ratios That Can Boost Your Long-Term Gains
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- How AI Implementation Could Help MongoDB Roar Back in 2025
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Hedge Funds Boost Oil Positions: Is a Major Rally on the Horizon?
Receive News & Ratings for Core Molding Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Molding Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.