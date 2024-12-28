Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) CEO David L. Duvall Sells 4,500 Shares

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) CEO David L. Duvall sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $74,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,841 shares in the company, valued at $3,933,711.27. This represents a 1.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSEAMERICAN:CMT opened at $16.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.64 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.75.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.13. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $72.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.57 million. Analysts predict that Core Molding Technologies, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Core Molding Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 131.0% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 278.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Core Molding Technologies by 8.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

