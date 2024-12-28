Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) CEO David L. Duvall Sells 4,500 Shares

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) CEO David L. Duvall sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $74,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,841 shares in the company, valued at $3,933,711.27. This represents a 1.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSEAMERICAN:CMT opened at $16.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.64 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.75.
Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.13. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $72.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.57 million. Analysts predict that Core Molding Technologies, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.
