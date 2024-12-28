Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Trading Up 5.2% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) traded up 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $57.28 and last traded at $57.03. 119,406 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 736,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBRL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.25.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Trading Down 0.8 %

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.25%.

Institutional Trading of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBRL. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 22.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,536,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 26.3% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 5.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,392 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Featured Stories

