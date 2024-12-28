Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.29.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Cryoport in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cryoport from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cryoport

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cryoport

In other Cryoport news, Director Ramkumar Mandalam sold 7,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $54,972.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,847.62. The trade was a 11.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $325,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 731,897 shares in the company, valued at $4,764,649.47. The trade was a 6.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,869 shares of company stock worth $735,673. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYRX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Cryoport by 9.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Cryoport by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cryoport by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Cryoport in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 1,083,000.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 10,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 10,830 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cryoport Stock Performance

NASDAQ CYRX opened at $7.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $385.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.44 and its 200-day moving average is $7.95. Cryoport has a 12-month low of $5.32 and a 12-month high of $20.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Cryoport Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

