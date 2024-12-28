CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY) Short Interest Update

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, an increase of 12,600.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Price Performance

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group stock opened at C$2.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.83. CSPC Pharmaceutical Group has a 1 year low of C$2.25 and a 1 year high of C$3.82.

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.0575 per share. This is a positive change from CSPC Pharmaceutical Group’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

About CSPC Pharmaceutical Group

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, other Asian regions, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Finished Drugs, Bulk Products, and Functional Food and Others segments.

