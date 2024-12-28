CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$15.08 and traded as low as C$14.38. CT Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$14.48, with a volume of 108,266 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRT.UN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$16.25 price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.45, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$15.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.79.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.0771 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 101.09%.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties located primarily in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 370 properties totalling more than 30 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of net lease single-tenant retail properties located across Canada.

