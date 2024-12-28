Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, an increase of 794.7% from the November 30th total of 164,300 shares. Approximately 18.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of CPIX stock opened at $2.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.43. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Get Cumberland Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; Sancuso, an injection for the treatment of chemotherapy treatment; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.