D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.36, but opened at $3.26. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. shares last traded at $3.35, with a volume of 31,068 shares changing hands.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Stock Down 4.4 %

The company has a market cap of $917.31 million, a P/E ratio of -21.73 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Get D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. alerts:

Institutional Trading of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the second quarter valued at $326,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 47.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

About D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.