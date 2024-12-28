D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) Stock Price Up 11.2% – Still a Buy?

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) shares rose 11.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.38 and last traded at $8.84. Approximately 39,243,631 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 230% from the average daily volume of 11,885,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.95.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $2.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on D-Wave Quantum from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Benchmark boosted their target price on D-Wave Quantum from $3.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on D-Wave Quantum from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D-Wave Quantum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -23.60 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.85.

In related news, major shareholder Sector Pension Investme Public sold 8,437,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $35,522,266.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,000. The trade was a 89.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 10,081,459 shares of company stock worth $45,337,894 in the last quarter. 7.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in D-Wave Quantum by 23.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,485,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after buying an additional 839,942 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in D-Wave Quantum by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,555,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 645,039 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the second quarter worth about $163,000. 42.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

