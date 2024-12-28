Daniel B. Steadman Sells 1,903 Shares of Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) Stock

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Free Report) VP Daniel B. Steadman sold 1,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $22,874.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,439 shares in the company, valued at $510,116.78. This trade represents a 4.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Hennessy Advisors Price Performance
NASDAQ HNNA opened at $11.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.58. The company has a market cap of $90.45 million, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 17.39, a quick ratio of 17.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $13.88.
Hennessy Advisors Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Hennessy Advisors’s dividend payout ratio is 59.78%.
Hennessy Advisors Company Profile
Hennessy Advisors, Inc is an employee owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.
