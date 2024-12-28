Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.20, but opened at $18.60. Daqo New Energy shares last traded at $19.22, with a volume of 247,187 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Daqo New Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised Daqo New Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. HSBC upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Daiwa America raised Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Daqo New Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.26.

Daqo New Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.20.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.90 million. Daqo New Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 9.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 132.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 202.3% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 6,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 22.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

Featured Articles

